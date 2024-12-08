Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Sells $17,140.46 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 20,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $17,140.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,697,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,922.12. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 76,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $60,198.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 25,631 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $18,710.63.
- On Monday, September 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,100 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $46,694.00.
Passage Bio Price Performance
Passage Bio stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.
PASG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
