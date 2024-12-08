Passive Capital Management LLC. Sells 29,164 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Passive Capital Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 17.3% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $49,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.