Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Stock Price Down 37.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) dropped 37.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 1,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

