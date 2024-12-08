Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.46 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.69 ($0.14). 1,118,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,591,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.08 ($0.14).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 27,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £3,893.54 ($4,962.45). 16.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

See Also

