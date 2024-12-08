PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.