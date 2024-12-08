PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

