Pier Capital LLC Increases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,013 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,346,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,839,000 after buying an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $20,773,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,859.97. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.38 per share, with a total value of $181,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,676.68. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.2 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 356.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Baird R W lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

