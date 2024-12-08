Pier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety makes up about 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,758,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in MSA Safety by 9.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.02 and a twelve month high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.