Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,770,000 after buying an additional 505,632 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,723,000 after acquiring an additional 444,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,922,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 447,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200,971 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.91 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

