Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 858 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Viad were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,716,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 3.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 15.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,042,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after acquiring an additional 269,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viad by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Viad from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of VVI stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $937.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.10 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 47.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Articles

