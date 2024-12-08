Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2024

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBKFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 961,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 65,844 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBK. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBK

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Origin Bancorp

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.