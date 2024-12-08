Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 961,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 65,844 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBK. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

