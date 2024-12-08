Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Vigil Neuroscience were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $5,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

