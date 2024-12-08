Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $53,000 Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 68.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS stock opened at $230.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.08. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $168.32 and a 52-week high of $232.58.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.