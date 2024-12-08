Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 25.0% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duluth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Duluth Stock Performance

Duluth stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Duluth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.