Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 416,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $3,750,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $2,898,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. This represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $226.55 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.37 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.67.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

