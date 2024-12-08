Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 482,330 Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 482,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Oruka Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,840,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,614,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,640,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

ORKA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $742 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

About Oruka Therapeutics

