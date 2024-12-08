Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Green Plains worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $153,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $10.58 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $684.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

