Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 801,505 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,505 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,314,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after buying an additional 2,204,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

