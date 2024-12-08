Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys 3,631 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in PROG were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PROG by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 2,015.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner sold 15,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $747,412.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,231.72. The trade was a 14.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George M. Sewell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $171,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $617,794.32. The trade was a 21.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152 in the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Price Performance

PRG stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.15. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

