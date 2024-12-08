Point72 DIFC Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 532.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,886,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 192,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 108,602 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.51. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.