Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $205,000 Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 680.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000.

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,333.04. The trade was a 72.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.11.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

