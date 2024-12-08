Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $186,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 369,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

NYSE:SUM opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.14. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

