Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 404,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 211,099 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY opened at $104.22 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

