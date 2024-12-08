Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 1,542 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $12,187,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 571.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The trade was a 11.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,713. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -185.13 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -880.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

