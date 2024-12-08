Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $184.73 and last traded at $186.78. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.49.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

