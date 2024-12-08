ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

TQQQ stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

