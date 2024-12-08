Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Director Purchases $3,312,823.20 in Stock

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter Kamin bought 1,409,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $3,312,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,820,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,982.30. This represents a 343.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Psychemedics Price Performance
PMD stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Psychemedics Co. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.93.
About Psychemedics
Featured Stories
