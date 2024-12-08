Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Markel Group by 3,729.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 156,757.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

MKL opened at $1,756.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,636.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,595.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,342.66 and a 1-year high of $1,809.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

