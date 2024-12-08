Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.13 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $983.38 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.