Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $830,000 Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 399.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 886,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

DINO stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.