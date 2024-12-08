Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,514 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,118 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 773.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 49,786 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,734 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $167.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,270. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

