Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EOG opened at $127.81 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

