Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 82,621 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,621 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Secure

Insider Activity

In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $223,901.55. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 901,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,055,829. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.