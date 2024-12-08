Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,173,000 after acquiring an additional 176,070 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,943,000 after purchasing an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,853,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

