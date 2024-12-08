Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NX

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.