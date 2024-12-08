Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 27,290 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.