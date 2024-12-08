Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after buying an additional 680,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 145,537 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after buying an additional 692,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after acquiring an additional 248,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.8 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Argus raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

