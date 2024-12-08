Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Riposte Capital LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,500,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after buying an additional 630,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,501,000 after acquiring an additional 435,495 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $121.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

