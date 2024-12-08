Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 2,949 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Timken by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Timken by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after buying an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 2.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,322,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $94.71.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. This represents a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

