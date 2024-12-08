Quarry LP Acquires 867 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 137.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $163,468,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $134,987,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

