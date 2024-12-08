Quarry LP Buys 1,772 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 370.1% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.07 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

