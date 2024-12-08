Quarry LP Has $107,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quarry LP raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 190.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $3,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana Stock Down 0.5 %

HUM stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $488.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

