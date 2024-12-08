Quarry LP Has $109,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average is $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $138.26 and a 1 year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

