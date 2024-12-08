Quarry LP Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.92 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

