Quarry LP Invests $117,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 22.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 589.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.