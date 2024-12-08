Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

