Quarry LP Sells 5,828 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in PG&E by 84.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 243.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

PCG opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

