Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 18.6% – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 8,631 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.