Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

PFE opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

