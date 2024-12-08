Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $43.48 on Friday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The business had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,400. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 7,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 163,075 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,799,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,791 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.