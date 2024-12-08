Ravencoin One Day Volume Reaches $16.86 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $462.86 million and approximately $16.86 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,662.31 or 0.99672430 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,339.94 or 0.99350028 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,583,518,782 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.